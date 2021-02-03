Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

CTSH stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.