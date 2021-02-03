Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.90-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CTSH traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

