CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. Equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 275,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

