Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

