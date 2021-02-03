Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

