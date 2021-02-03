Colorado Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 79,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.08. 73,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,780. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.