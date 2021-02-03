Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

