Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

