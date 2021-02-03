Columbia Banking System, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLB. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 992,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

