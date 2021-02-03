Columbia Banking System, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.