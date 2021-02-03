Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $5,007,601.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,251,597.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,506 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $4,058,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

