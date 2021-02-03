Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,684. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

