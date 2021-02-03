Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $59.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.18 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.