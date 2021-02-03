Comerica Bank Acquires 2,391 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in ASML by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML opened at $553.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.