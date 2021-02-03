Comerica Bank Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $440.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.64. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

