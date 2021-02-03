Comerica Bank Has $13.27 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $198.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.91.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

