Comerica Bank Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

