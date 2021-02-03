Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 590,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE BC opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.