Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.