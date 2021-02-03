CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.53

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 52916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 382,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,388,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

