Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Issues Earnings Results

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $49,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,720.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

