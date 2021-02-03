Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

