Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $11.75. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 1,667 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 751.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 276,475 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.