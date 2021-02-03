Comparing KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Southwest Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwest Airlines 1 4 17 0 2.73

Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $50.64, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines -12.94% -22.65% -7.23%

Risk and Volatility

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Southwest Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.06 $501.76 million N/A N/A Southwest Airlines $22.43 billion 1.20 $2.30 billion $4.27 10.68

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers' needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an iPadOS app, and an android app; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it offers ancillary services, such as Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

