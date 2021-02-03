Comparing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of SINA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SINA and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rapid7 0 2 9 0 2.82

SINA presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.41%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given SINA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Rapid7.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA -4.67% -2.53% -1.33% Rapid7 -21.61% -69.25% -7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SINA and Rapid7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.16 billion 1.33 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -40.90 Rapid7 $326.95 million 14.48 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -123.43

Rapid7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SINA. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SINA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SINA has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. It also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online loan facilitation and payment, VIP membership, live streaming, and game-related services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

