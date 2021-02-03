Comparing Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.32 billion 2.41 $82.05 million $2.96 25.38 Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Risk and Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sensient Technologies and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.81%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 5.12% 13.65% 6.97% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Mace Security International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

