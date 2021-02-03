Comparing The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and The Seibels Bruce Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.62 $38.89 million $1.39 8.99 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

ProSight Global beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

