Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $458.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $277,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,660.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,676. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.