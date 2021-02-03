Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 5.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.78. 3,781,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,037,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

