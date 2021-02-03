Conceal Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Conceal has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $425,463.99 and $31,305.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.68 or 1.00047850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.63 or 0.00994259 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00312185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00207248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001589 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029414 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,393,905 coins and its circulating supply is 9,730,846 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

