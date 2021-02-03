Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 4,980 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

