Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $74,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after buying an additional 188,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

