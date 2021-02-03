Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 2%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

About Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

