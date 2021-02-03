CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $35,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CONMED by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,841.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

