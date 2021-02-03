ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

