ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 11,131,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,278,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 315,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

