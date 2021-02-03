Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. 22,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

