Contrasting Renalytix AI (RNLX) & The Competition

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ: RNLX) is one of 41 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Renalytix AI to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI Competitors -149.09% -33.53% -19.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renalytix AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Renalytix AI Competitors 201 796 1147 31 2.46

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential downside of 9.28%. Given Renalytix AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Renalytix AI is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renalytix AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A -$9.84 million -151.56 Renalytix AI Competitors $847.49 million $38.23 million 259.72

Renalytix AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renalytix AI peers beat Renalytix AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

