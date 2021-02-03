Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of CTRA opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.66. Contura Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Contura Energy will post -10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Contura Energy by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Contura Energy by 148.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Contura Energy in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

