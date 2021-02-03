Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Trading Up 9.7%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.47. 110,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 141,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $573.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

