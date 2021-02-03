Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copart’s high activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Also, the company’s strategic acquisitions are likely to drive revenues. Increased demand for its vehicle remarketing services and higher average selling prices are buoying the firm’s revenues. Also, low leverage of the firm increases its financial flexibility. However, the company is struggling with increased investments and high labor and storage costs. Unfavorable foreign-currency translations might strain the firm’s overall earnings. Moreover, the increasing addition of driver-assist features to vehicles is likely to lower accident rates which might affect Copart’s inventory levels, thus hampering revenue growth. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 178.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 65.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $22,911,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

