Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $513,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

