Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,381 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 354.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,209. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.