Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

