Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $670,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,813. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

