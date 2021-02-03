Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

