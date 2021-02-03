Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,554. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $164.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

