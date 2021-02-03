Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 208,503 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 208,503 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.63. 4,676,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

