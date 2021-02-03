Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 467 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

IBM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,709,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

