Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

